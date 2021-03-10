Groesbeck 13, Westwood 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fell behind early and was unable to overcome their deficit as they fell 13-0 to the Groesbeck Lady Goats.
A combined six runs in the first two innings for Groesbeck was enough to steal early momentum away from the Lady Panthers Tuesday night. Lillie Mack singled in the third inning for Westwood going 1-for-1 at the plate to lead Westwood in hits.
Buffalo 12, Elkhart 2
BUFFALO – The Elkhart Lady Elks fell in their first district game of the season, 12-2, to the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday.
Buffalo built an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before stretching their advantage to 7-0 in the third. The Lady Elks were able to out-hit Buffalo 11-9, despite falling behind by 10 runs.
Elkhart was able to score one run in the top of fifth thanks to Haleigh Hughes drawing a walk. Jaci Jordan, Hughes and Emily Lively all managed multiple hits for the Lady Elks. Jordan went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Elkhart in hits.
Kerens 16, Frankston 6
KERENS – The Frankston Maidens were unable to overcome a six-run first inning from the Kerens Ladycats Tuesday as they fell 16-6.
Kerens scored on a double, an error, a triple and a groundout in the first inning. Despite the loss, the Maidens did collect eight hits on the night. Coralyn Happel and Kelsey Sexton each led Frankston in hits. Both collecte two hits a piece.
Brianna Looney and Happel also recorded two runs on the night.
Other Area Scores:
- Slocum 16, Fruitvale 0
