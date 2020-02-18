WESTWOOD – The Westwood Lady Panthers couldn't ask for a better start to their 2020 campaign.
Westwood took down the Cayuga Ladycats Monday by run rule, 15-0, in three innings.
Taelor Herrington took the mound for the Lady Panthers to get things rolling. Cayuga's Megan Kelley was the first at bat for the Ladycats. She was taken out at first on a dropped third strike.
Chambers and Gracie Conrad were both struck out by Herrington on the following two at bats.
Conrad stepped to the mound for Cayuga in the bottom of the first. Both Jaci Weston and Ally were walked in Westwood's first two at bats.
Kaitlyn Sumrow was the next at bat for the Lady Panthers. Sumrow doubled on a fly ball to left field and advanced to third, which allowed Weston and Ally to score.
Herrington grounded out at her turn at the plate. Cayuga shortstop Alexis Gray tossed it to first base in the waiting hands of Megan Kelley. But the ball in play did allow Sumrow to cross home plate to extend Westwood's lead to 3-0.
Graci Weston fell victim to a fielder's choice, while Makenzie Nettles grounded out for Westwood's second and third out.
Herrington stepped back on the mound for the Lady Panthers. Alexis Gray struck out on Cayuga's first at-bat of the second inning. Walthall was walked on her first at-bat of the game, but was caught stealing second a few moments later.
The inning finished off Autumn Yates striking out at the plate.
The bottom of the second is where the Lady Panthers exploded with an 11-run inning. Westwood's Riley Smart got the action going when she singled on a ground ball to third base,
On a 0-1 count, Randee Johnson was hit by the pitch, which put two runners on base for the Lady Panthers.
Another walk put Jaci Weston on base next. Ally stepped to the plate with three runners on base. A wild pitch from Conrad allowed Smart and Johnson to score and advanced Weston to third base.
Two more consecutive walks put Sumrow and Herrington on base, which allowed Weston to score.
Lexi Ballard stepped to the plate a popped a fly ball that reached on an error by third baseman Hinshaw. Ally scored and brought Sumrow to third.
Graci Weston singled on a ground ball to second at the plate and watched Chambers, Ballard and Coney cross home plate for the Lady Panthers to take a 10-0 lead.
Weston, Smart., Johnson and Ally scored the final four runs of the inning for Westwood. Graci crossed home plate again in the third for Westwood's 15th run of the game.
