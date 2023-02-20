PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers placed second in their hosted tournament’s gold bracket this past weekend.
The Lady Panthers finished 3-2 this past weekend with wins over the Frankston Maidens, Oakwood Lady Panthers and Cross Roads Ladycats. Their 7-6 win over Cross Roads placed them in the gold bracket championship against the Hyde Park Lady Panthers.
Ally Nichols went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Lady Panthers in hits. Zaylean Gonzalez scored two runs on the afternoon and finished with two RBI. Gonzalez was also the lead hitter for the Lady Panthers in their 15-2 win over Oakwood where she finished 3-for-3 at the plate.
Both her and Graci Weston sent balls over the fence in their 13-run win. It was their second homers of the tournament as both cracked home runs in their 5-1 win over the Frankston Maidens. They wrapped the tournament with a 12-3 loss in the championship game where Harlee Autery went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Westwood.
