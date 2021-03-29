CROCKETT – An 11-run fourth inning from the Westwood Lady Panthers helped them completely put away the Crockett Lady Dawgs Friday night.
The Lady Panther had already built a sizable lead against the Lady Bulldogs heading into the fourth inning thanks to a three-run first inning and a four-run second inning. Jacie Westwon, Jaysa Coney and Allison Nichols had drove in runs in the first inning to build their early lead.
Sydney Collier, J Ward, Jaci and Nichols doubled back in the second inning to extend their lead to 7-0. The Lady Panthers were held without a run in the third but returned to their final frame looking to duplicate their earlier success.
Jaci Weston singled on their first at-bat of the inning. A pair of pitching errors and a walk earned Westwood their eighth and ninth runs of the game.
Westwood continue to take advantage of a series of errors on the part of Crockett as their lead stretch to 13-1.
Jaysa Coney doubled later in the inning to end her day. Nichols, Coney and Jaci Weston led the Lady Panthers each collecting one hit on the day. Nichols surrendered two runs on two hits over four innings, striking out six and walking one.
Westwood will host the Teague Lady Lions Tuesday night.
