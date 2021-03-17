PALESTINE – An early 6-3 lead for the Lady Panthers set the tone for Tuesday's district contest against the Buffalo Lady Bison.
Westwood took home a 19-4 victory on their homefield after scoring 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Jaci Weston stepped to the plate first for the Lady Panthers in the first inning. Weston singled on a 20-1 count on a hard ground ball to second. Jaysa Coney was walked on her first at bat before Graci Weston Weston singled on a line drive to center field that allowed Jaci to score.
A single by Allison Nichols, a walk by Sydney Collier and an error in the first inning helped Westwood take a 6-3 lead into the second inning.
Westwood's offense in their 13-run inning came from Collier, Jaci, Graci and Brandi Douglas. Graci took to the plate first in the fourth inning befor singling to left field.
Nichols was walked and Harlee Autery was hit by a pitch before an error from Buffalo offered a pair of scored runs from Graci and Nichols.
Lillie Mack and Collier also singled in the inning. A sac fly by Scarlet Bellfield and an error on a ball put in play by Douglas helped Westwood enjoy one of its better innings of the season.
Graci yielded two hits in three at bats and three runs to lead the Lady Panthers.
