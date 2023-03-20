NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers won their fourth consecutive game to start the season with a 21-2 win over the Cayuga Ladycats Friday.
The Lady Tigers have begun their season undefeated after back-to-back wins over Martin’s Mill and a Tuesday win against Cayuga. Neches doubled back for game two against Cayuga Friday where they put up their highest run total of the season.
The game was called after four innings, but Neches wasted little time building towards their 19-run win. Kacie Trimble homered in the first inning with one runner already on base to give the Lady Tigers a 2-0 lead. Kimble later homered in the top of the third inning, which stretch their already significant lead to 12-0.
Joely Jenkins had doubled prior to the homer, which drove one run in to give Neches a 10-0 lead. Both Jenkins and Trimble finished with three hits in the game. Trimble finished with the team lead of five RBI. Jenkins had four.
Jessi Sumpter also tied for the team lead in hits as she went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI. Sumpter toed the rubber for Neches. She allowed five hits and two runs over three innings with seven strikeouts and zero walks.
Neches ended their day with a nine-run fourth inning. Sumpter, Jenkins, Trimble, Rylee Jowell and Lacie Marcias all registered RBI singles during the inning.
Neches returns home Tuesday to host the Kerens Ladycats, while Cayuga travels to Cross Roads Tuesday.
