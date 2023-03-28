KERENS – The Neches Lady Tigers extended their win streak to six following their 8-3 win over the Kerens Ladycats.
The Lady Tigers didn’t open up scoring until the second inning, but it was an avalanche from there as they scored in every inning from then. Abigail Fletcher grounded out, which put up the Lady Tigers first run of the game.
Neches scored multiple runs in both the fifth and six innings. Kacie Trimble had a two-run single in the top of the fifth to put Neches in front 5-1. Jessi Sumpter homered in the sixth inning, which extended their lead to 7-3. Sumpter tied for the team lead in hits (2) and led in RBI (2). Trimble, Lacie Macias, Joely Jenkins, Libby Raine and Vinnie Mayhall each collected two hits as well.
Sumpter was on the rubber for the Lady Tigers. The righthander surrendered three runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.