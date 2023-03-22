NECHES – A pair of sixth inning runs secured the Neches Lady Tigers fifth consecutive win of the season as they defeated the Kerens Ladycats, 3-1, Tuesday afternoon.
The game sat tied 1-1 for the first six and a half innings of Tuesday’s contest. After Neches held Kerens without a run for yet another inning, Libby Raine stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Unfortunately for Neches, she was taken out on a ground out on her first at bat of the frame.
Neches had a glimmer of hope when Joely Jenkins put their first runner on base as she singled on a ground ball toward left field. However, she was caught stealing second later in the frame that gave Neches their second out.
Fortunately, Neches was able to shift momentum back in their favor after Kacie Trimble was walked and V Mayhall was hit by the pitch. Rylee Jowell was next up in the rotation with runners at first and second base.
Trimble and Mayhall were able to steal third and second, respectively, on a wild pitch. It placed them in perfect position to return home as Jowell singled on 2-2 count, scoring two runs. Kerens was held without a hit in the seventh inning, which earned Neches their fifth win of the season.
Jessi Sumpter was the one on the mound for Neches as she held Kerens to five hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings. Abigail Fletcher, Raine, Trimble, Jowell and Jenkins each collected one hit for Neches. Jowell finished with two RBI. Fletcher also tripled in the second inning.
Sumpter scored their first run in the opening inning on a passed ball from Kerens. Jenkins also had a dynamic catch in the field during the second inning that resulted in their second out of the frame. Trimble, Mayhall and Raine each finished with one stolen bases.
Neches travels to Kerens Friday before visiting LaPoynor Tuesday.
