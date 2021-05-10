LONGVIEW – The Neches Lady Tigers lost in the Regional Quarterfinals Friday behind as Bloomburg pulled away late in the sixth inning.
A low-scoring affair ended with a 3-1 loss for the Lady Tigers in the 1A-Region III playoffs. Bloomgburg got on the board at the top of the fourth inning when they homered a fly ball across the center field gate.
They found their second score of the game at the top of the sixth inning on an error from shortstop Lexi Rogers. The Lady Tigers surrendered their third run of the game off of a dropped third strike that allowed Bloomgburg to run base and score.
This rule applies when first base is open, or if there are two outs. If the batter strikes out (swinging or looking) and the catcher does not catch the pitch before it hits the ground, the batter can run to first base.
The tough day at the plate continued for Neches. Even with Gracie Carson batting a no-run triple in the bottom of the sixth.
Neches finally found home plate in the bottom of the seventh inning when Karlee White batted their only RBI single of the game on a line drive to center field.
Lady Tiger Jessi Sumpter started the game for Neches Lady Tigers Varsity and recorded 20 outs. She also recorded a no-run double early in the bottom of the third inning.
Sumpter allowed five hits and three runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out ten.
Gracie Carson, Karlee White, Sumpter, and Lexi Rogers each collected one hit to lead Neches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.