NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers split their district series against the Cross Roads Ladcyats Thursday. Neches took the first game 4-3 before falling to the Ladycats, 12-4, in game two.
The Lady Tigers were able to respond in game one after a two-run fourth inning from Cross Roads tied the game at two. Doubles from Joely Jenkins and Kacie Trimble in the bottom of the third inning allowed Neches to take the first lead of the night before Cross Roads responses.
The Lady Tigers pulled away for good thanks to a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the fourth inning from Madi Gordon. A RBI single from Trimble in the fifth stretch their lead to 4-2. Neches allowed one run over the final three innings to secure the win.
Jessi Sumpter earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for Neches. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out 12.
Neches totaled six hits in the contest. Trimble and Sumpter each collected two hits to lead Neches.
The Lady Tigers fell behind early in game two as they trailed 7-1 at the end of the second inning.
The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the third inning on RBI’s from Jessi Sumpter, Joely Jenkins and Vinnie Mayhall. However, Cross Roads five runs over the next three innings was more than enough to seal game two.
Sumpter took the loss for Neches as she surrendered 12 runs on ten hits over six innings, striking out six. Sumpter did connect on a home run in third inning to highlight her day.
Rylee Jowell and Sumpter each had two hits to lead the Lady Tigers. Libby Raine, Jenkins, Trimble and Abigail Fletcher each collected one hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.