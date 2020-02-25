The Palestine LadyCats entered the Whitney tournament trying to find itself as a team, and left the tournament with a firm belief in each other.
After a terrible start against Groesbeck 16-1 on Thursday the Lady Cats took the field against Bruceville Eddy Friday morning and jumped out to a 10 to 4 lead. Brynna McGuire led the way on the mound walking only 1 and striking out 3.
At the plate Haleigh Lamb, Kyi’ Marri Ester, and Brynna Mcguire all went 2 for 3 plateing 2 runs apiece. Unfortunately in the last inning Bruceville Eddy combined 5 hits with 2 errors to score 4 rus to tie the game 10-10.
Against Gatesville whom Groesbeck defeated 6-2, the Lady Cats found themself in a battle with until the last inning. Behind 4-3 with runners in scoring position at 2nd and 3rd with 1 out the Lady Cats failed to plate a run. Gatesville tacked on one more run for the victory 5-3.
Kara Richmond led the way on the mound striking out 1 and just walking 3 , but more importantly the team supported her with no errors. At the plate Brynna Mcguire, Kyi’Marri Ester, and Leina Guerrero each plated a run a piece.
Saturday’s games where a little tougher. Winds 13-15 mph and gusting up to 20mph made it tough. In the morning game against Cooperas Cove the Lady Cats where once again led at he plate by combination of McGuire, Lamb, and K.Ester as they each combined for all 5 runs.
This was not enough to overcome 7 run 1st inning by Cooperas Cove. Cooperas Cove went on to scatter 5 more runs over the next 4 inning to win the game 12-5. McGuire took the loss walking 1 and striking out 3.
The last game against Whitney the bats went cold. The Lady Cats were held scoreless. The only 3 hits came from the top of the line-up from Lamb, McGuire , and Ester. Though tired from pitching her 2nd game of the day Brynna McGuire pitched her best game of the tournament. Giving up just one walk and striking out 8. Timely errors and very windy conditions allowed her performance to look worse than it was in a 9-0 lost.
