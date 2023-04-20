FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens extended their win streak to six following their 3-1 victory over the Neches Lady Tigers Wednesday.
The Maidens got on the board in the first inning when Jenna Gould singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Gould also scored on a one-run double in the in the bottom of the third.
Howie was the winning pitcher for the Maidens. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out six.
Sumpter took the loss for Neches. The pitcher went six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out ten and walking one.
The Maidens tallied seven hits in the game. Addi Loebig went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Frankston in hits. Gould was 2-for-3 at the plate. Frankston was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Coralyn Happel made the most plays with nine.
Neches saw the ball well today, racking up seven hits in the game. Jessi Sumpter and Joely Jenkins each had two hits for the Lady Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.