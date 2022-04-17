FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens extended their win streak to four after securing the season sweep of the Cayuga Ladycats Friday.
10 combined runs in their final two innings were enough for the Maidens to secure a dominant 10-2 win over the Ladycats.
The game was tied at two with the Maidens batting in the bottom of the fifth when Addi Loebig drew a walk, scoring one run.
The Maidens put up four runs in the fifth inning. Brianna Looney got their first runner on base when she singled on a line drive to left field. Jaycie Dillard put Frankston’s first run on the board with a RBI single towards right field. The flood gates soon began to open as Kelsey Sexton was the next to record a RBI single.
The Maidens scored from a walk on Addi Loebig and a fielder’s choice to end the inning. They led 4-2.
Frankston continued their hot streak at the bottom of the following inning. Again, Looney got things going with a single. A RBI double from Coralyn Happel and RBI singles from Sexton and Kaitlyn Matthews highlighted the inning.
Frankston also scored runs from an error on a ball put in play by Loebig and a ground out from Dillard.
Cayuga was held without a run after putting up runs in the second and third innings.
In the second inning, Cayuga got their offense started when an error scored one run.
Julianna Gould was credited with the victory for Frankston. The righty allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out six.
The Maidens racked up 12 hits on the day. Burnett Kaysiah, Dillard, Happel, Sexton, and Looney each collected two hits to lead Frankston.
Gracie Conrad led Cayuga with two hits in four at bats. The win for Frankston also clinched them a playoff berth.
