CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens were crowned district champions Monday after shutting out the Cross Roads Ladycats, 10-0.
Kinley Howie didn't allow a single run against Cross Roads, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Frankston to victory on Monday.
Jenna Gould collected four hits in four at bats to help lead the Maidens to victory. Gould doubled in the first, doubled in the second, doubled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
Frankston opened up scoring in the first inning, when Savannah Lindsey singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
The Maidens put up three runs in the fourth inning. Frankston’s big bats in the inning were led by singles by Lindsey and Ashley Fridinger and a groundout by Coralyn Happel.
Howie earned the win for the Maidens. Howie allowed one hit and zero runs over five innings, striking out four.
The Maidens tallied 12 hits in the game. Gould, Howie, Lindsey, and Fridinger all managed multiple hits for. Gould led Frankston Varsity Maidens with four hits in four at bats.
Lindsey, Howie and Fridinger each had two hits in the contest as Frankston outhit Cross Roads 12-1.
