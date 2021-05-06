SPRING HILL – The Frankston Maidens defeated McLeod 2-1 on Wednesday thanks to a walk-off single from Kaylee Davis.
The game was tied at one with the Maidens batting in the bottom of the seventh when Brianna Looney stepped to the plate for her first at bat of the inning. Looney slugged a triple on a hard ground ball to right field.
Davis kept the momentum on Frankston's side and singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The Maidens knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the fourth inning. Staines drove in one when Staines singled. Davis tripled earlier in the inning to set up Frankston's first score of the game.
Staines was in the circle for Frankston.. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out one and walking zero.
Frankston tallied 11 hits on the day. Jacey Dillard, Davis, and Brianna Looneyeach managed multiple hits for Frankston Maidens Varsity.
Dillard went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Frankston Maidens Varsity in hits.
Game two will begin 5 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.