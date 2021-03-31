NECHES – Frankston picked up a needed district win Tuesday against the Neches Lady Tigers as a two-run seventh inning took the lead late for the Maidnes in their 8-6 victory.
The game was tied at six with Frankston batting in the top of the seventh when Coralyn Happel doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. A single from J Gould on a fly ball to center field earned the Maidens their second run of the frame.
The Maidens currently own the fifth seed in District 20-2A, so stacking a few wins together is crucial in building their playoff case. With the win, Frankston sits a .5 game back of fourth-place Cayuga.
Neches remains in second place in the district as they were coming off of back-to-back wins over LaPoynor. Their six-run performance Tuesday was the lowest run total they've been held to so far this season.
Frankston's Happel was a spark early as a double in the top of the first inning helped Frankston conclude a three-run inning.
Kasity Staines and Kelsey Sexton both singled in the first inning to earn the first two runs of the game for Frankston.
Frankston held a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before Neches tacked on three runs to even the score. A double from Kourtney Mannix on a fly ball to center field made room for Sumpter to tie the game at four.
Lexi Rodgers doubled on her at-bat, scoring two runs to close out the inning.
In the top of the sixth inning, Frankston's Kaylee Davis singled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.
Staines was in the circle for Frankston as she allowed ten hits and six runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking zero.
Sumpter toed the rubber for Neches. The pitcher surrendered eight runs on 16 hits over seven innings, striking out 12.
The Maidens totaled 16 hits in the game. Fletcher and Happel each collected three hits to lead Frankston.
Neches tallied ten hits on the day. Main, Mannix, Rodgers, and Gonzales all collected multiple hits for Neches. Rodgers and Gonzales both had two hits in three at bats.
