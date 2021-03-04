FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens held off the Arp Lady Tigers and their comeback attempt Thursday for a 5-4 win.
Despite seeing its four-run lead whittled down by the end, the Maidens didn't allow Arp's momentum to overtake them. Arp scored three runs in the failed comeback on a single and a stolen base.
The Maidens grabbed an early lead. Frankston was able to score on a single by Jacey Dillard, a double by Coralyn Happel, and a double by Julianna Gould in the first inning.
Dillard got the start for Frankston and lasted four innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out three.
Frankston tallied nine hits in the game. Kasity Staines and Brianna Looney all collected multiple hits. Looney and Staines each managed two hits to lead the Maidens. The Maidens also didn't commit a single error in the field. Gould had the most chances in the field with five.
