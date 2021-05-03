GRAND SALINE – The Frankston Maidens secured the bi-district championship Friday with a late-game 14-13 win over the Overton Lady Mustangs.
A walk-off single propelled the Maidens to a decisive, dramatic victory over Overton, 14-13. Frankston trailed 13-8 entering the final inning of the game. Three consecutive outs at the top of the seventh inning held Overton scoreless.
Coralyn Happel was the first at-bat for Frankston in the crucial inning. Happel showed her clutch gene as she smacked the ball on her first swing – advancing all the way to third base for a triple.
Jacey Dillard was next at-bat for Frankston. The first pitch was outside the hitter's box. Next pitch Dillard singled on a line drive to right field, scoring one run.
Eryn Pryor was hit by the pitch on her at-bat putting two runners on base for Frankston. Julianna Gould fired up her swing and popped a line drive to left field – scoring Frankston's second run of the inning.
Trailing 13-10, the precise hitting continued for Frankston. Brianna Looney recorded their third single of the frame on a ground ball to shortstop.
The highlight of the night came on a Kaylee Davis triple that she blasted down right field. The rocket hit scored three runs for the Maidens as the game sat tied.
Kelsey Sexton stepped to the plate with a chance to give Frankston the lead and the bi-district championship. The first pitch flew outside the square. The second ball connected squarely with her bat for Frankston's fourth single of the inning and game-winning run.
Kaylee Davis helped lead the Maidens to victory by driving in four runs. Davis went 2-for-3 at the plate. Davis drove in runs on a triple in the sixth and a triple in the seventh.
In the first inning, Frankston got their offense started when Kasity Stainesdoubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
Jacey Dillard led things off in the circle for Frankston The righty allowed 13 hits and ten runs over four innings, striking out five.
The Maidens collected 19 hits on the day. Julianna Gould, Staines, Sexton, Davis, Brianna Looney, Coralyn Happel, and Dillard each managed multiple hits.
Sexton, Staines, and Gould each managed three hits to lead the Maidens.
Frankston advanced to the area round where they will face the McLeod Lady Longhorns. Game one will begin at 6 p.m. at Spring Hill,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.