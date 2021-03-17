CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens strung together two impressive wins against Cross Roads Monday and Tuesday after beating them by a combined 32-1 over the two-game span.
Frankston started the week with a dominant 15-0 shutout of Cross Roads Monday. Kasity Staines threw a gem for the Maidens, allowing zero runs on the day.
Frankston broke out a nine-run inning at the bottom of the second. Eryn Pryor, Kaylee Davis, Abigail Fletcher, Coralyn Happel and Kelsey Sexton all drove in runs in the frame.
After shutting Frankston out in the first frame, things began to crumble for Cross Roads. Two walks and two wild pitches loaded the bases for the Maidens and earned them a scored run from Staines.
Sexton later doubled in the inning to conclude their nine-run performance.
Sexton and Brianna Looney each managed one hit to lead the Maidens. Julianna Gould, Staines and Happel each compiled two runs, while Davis tallied three.
Frankston returned to the diamond Tuesday where they again bested Cross Roads 17-1. Frankston was able to get on the board early in the first inning thanks to a single from Jacey Dillard.
Again, the Maidens found a frame to maximize their efforts when they notched seven runs in the fourth inning. Dillard, Davis, Fletcher, Looney and Gould all knocked in runs in the inning.
Dillard also blasted a home run during the inning. The Maidens outhit Cross Roads 17-10 on the night. Gould and Looney each collected three hits to lead Frankston. Gould also led her squad with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with nine stolen bases.
