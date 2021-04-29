OVERTON – The Frankston Maidens defeated the Overton Lady Mustangs, 3-1, to take game one of the bi-district round Wednesday.
Frankston's head coach Sunny Boles said Tuesday's first-round matchup presented nothing out of the oridinary for her team giving the low-scoring affair. She knew her team was in for a defensive match against a Lady Mustang team who had just shutout Union Hill in their district finale and held Big Sandy to just three runs in their 10-run win.
Frankston was held scoreless the first two innings of the game. Overton got their offense going in the bottom of the first inning when Kaley McMillan homered on a fly ball to left field.
The Lady Mustangs carried a 1-0 advantage into the top of the third until Frankston finally began to find their batting rhythm. Back-to-back errors on the part of Overton gave the Maidens two runs in the inning.
Frankston's lead was further extended when Eryn Pyror blasted a home run past left field in the top of the sixth inning. Brianna Looney and J Gould had a pair of doubles in the nning as Frankston held on to a 3-1 lead.
Pryor led the Maidens with two hits in three at bats. Looney, Kasity Staines, Coralyn Happel and Gould each had one hit.
Frankston returns home Friday for game two of the series. A win will advance the Maidens to the next ronud. A loss will result in a tiebreaker game 30 minutes following game two.
