The Neches Lady Tigers reeled in the district superlatives with Jessi Sumpter being named as their District MVP.
Their district superlatives was filled with members of the Lady Tigers bi-district qualifying team. Joely Jenkins earned Newcomer of the Year, Kacie Trimble was named Offensive MVP, Gracie Carson took home Defensive MVP and Kourtney Mannix was Catcher of the Year.
Mallory Main and Karlee White both received first team All-District honors. Lacie Marcias and Libby Raine made their way onto second team All-District. Kailey Boaz, Maddi Gordon and Bailey Lovelady all were honorable mentions.
For Sara Jo Helms, she was named 1A Coach of the Year.
For the Frankston Maidens, they had three members of their squad receive first-team honors in Outfielder Kaylee Davis, Short Stop Brianna Looney and Second Baseman Julianna Gould.
Gould finished with 26 hits that included 24 singles and two doubles with 14 RBIs. Gould also proved her worth on the pitcher’s mound with 40 strikeouts.
Looney was tied for the team lead in hits with 26. She compiled 20 singles, five doubles and one triple. She also had eight RBIs on the year. She also did a fair share in the field with 20 putouts and 24 assists.
Davis was fourth in hits with 22. She powered home 15 singles, six doubles and a triple with 11 RBIs. She was third on the team in putouts with 42.
Jacey Dillard, Addi Loebig, Kaysiah Burnett and Kelsey Sexton received second team All-District. Dillard was the leading pitcher for the Maidens with 51 strikeouts. She also finished third in hits with 25.
Lynsi Bizzell, Kaitlyn Matthews and Coralyn Happel were all honorable mentions for Frankston.
