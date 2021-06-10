A trio of Neches Tigers earned All-District superlatives as John Snider was named district MVP, Segio Servin won Pitcher of the Year and Cameron Carnathan earned Newcomer of the Year.
The Neches Lady Tigers also had many of their athletes headline the district superlatives with Jessie Sumpter earning district MVP, Gracie Carson was named defensive MVP, Lexi Rogers took home offensive MVP, Kourtney Mannix was named Catcher of the Year and Zaylean Gonzalez earned Newcomer of the Year.
Sumpter was on the mound for the Lady Tigers and recorded 127 strikeouts on the season with a 2.197 earned run average.
She also had a team high 25 hits that included 16 singles, nine doubles and 16 RBIs. Her batting average of .510 was also the team's best.
Carson led the team in double plays with two and had seven putouts on the season. She was also fourth in hits with 12, which included a team high of three triples.
Rogers was second on the team in hits with 11 singles, six doubles and one triple. She also tied for the team's best with 16 RBIs. Rogers had a third best 19 putouts on the season and a .821 fielding percentage.
Mannix recorded the highest number of putouts for Neches with 123 and had a near perfect .986 fielding percentage. She tied for the team high in scored runs (22) and was second in RBIs with 15.
Gonzalez had eight hits on the season with two singles, six doubles and eight RBIs.
Mojo Munsinger and Mallory Main represented the Lady Tigers on the first team. Munsinger had the second most putouts with 62.
Main tied for the fourth most hits with 12.
Karlee White earned second team All-District honors for the Lady Tigers, while Zane Munsinger Jr. represented the Tigers on the second team.
Collin Morgan, Karter Moore and Dillon head were honorable mentions for the Tigers. Libby Raine was an honorable mention for the Lady Tigers.
Rain, Carson, Sumpter, Rogers and Gonzalez were all Academic All-District players.
