The Palestine Ladycats had two representatives on the All-District first team in Kyi’Marri Ester and Haleigh Lamb.
Both seniors were pivotal players for the Ladycats this season. Ester led Palestine in hits with 35 and RBI with 34. She had nine doubles, five triples and five home runs on the season. She also finished the season with 28 runs.
Lamb was second on the team in RBI with 32. She also had 12 doubles, one triple and two home runs. She scored 20 runs on the season.
Freshmen Vivian Eckerman and Addison Minton were All-District second team. Eckerman tied for third on the team with 17 RBI. She had one double, three triples and two home runs with 18 runs scored. Minton finished her first varsity season with nine RBI. She also had five doubles and three triples with 26 hits and 30 runs scored.
Jaylee Jenkins and Amber McKinzie finished as All-District honorable mentions.
The Palestine Wildcats finished the 2023 Baseball season with a 13-10 record. The Wildcats missed the playoffs by one game. However, the Wildcats did accomplish a lot of positive things in 2023. The Wildcats for the first time in many seasons went undefeated in the Howard Estes Tournament, the Wildcats doubled their district win total and won a district game at Wildcat Stadium for the first time since 2019.
The Wildcats return seven starters for the 2024 season along with four pitchers that threw over 90 percent of the innings in district play. The Wildcats also had four players receive all district awards.
Senior infielder Mario Perez was the lone Wildcat named to the first team All-District. Perez hit .314 in district play for the Wildcats.
Junior catcher Peayton Giles was named to the All-District second team. Giles led the team in stolen bases and threw out over 86 percent of base runners attempting to steal a base.
Sophomore outfielder Tagertt Dillard was also named to the All-District second team. Dillard hit .235 in district play, with 6 outfield assists.
Junior pitcher Braedan Harris was named to All-District honorable mention team. Harris led the Wildcats with a 1.38 ERA in district play. Harris struck out 25 hitters in 17.2 innings.
