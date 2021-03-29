Neches 20, LaPoynor 1
Jessi was bad news for opposing pitchers on Friday, driving in four on two hits to lead Neches Lady Tigers past LaPoynor 20-1 on Friday. Jessi drove in runs on a double in the third, a in the fourth, and a walk in the fifth.
The Lady Tigers got on the board in the first inning. An error scored one run for Neches.
Neches put up eight runs in the fifth inning.The Lady Tigers big bats were led by Karlee, Libby, Jessi, Gracie, Kourtney, and Lexi, who all drove in runs. Jessi earned the victory in the circle for Neches. The righty allowed three hits and one run over five innings, striking out 12 and walking one.
Neches racked up seven hits. Jessi and Lexi each racked up multiple hits for Neches. Lexi and Jessi each managed two hits to lead.
Martin's Mill 15, Frankston 5
The Frankston Maidens watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 15-5 loss to Martins Mill on Friday. Martins Mill scored on a double by Katie Lindsey, a double byMadie Gurley, and a single by Kylie Lookabamgh in the first inning.
The Maidens struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Martins Mill, giving up 15 runs.
After Frankston scored one run in the top of the second, Martins Mill answered with one of their own. Frankston scored when Abigail Fletcher grounded out, scoring one run. Martins Mill then answered when Avery Mayer tripled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Jacey Dillard was in the pitcher's circle the Maidens. The righthander surrendered 11 runs on nine hits over two innings, walking one. Julianna Gould threw two and two-thirds innings in relief.
Frankston tallied 11 hits in the game. Coralyn Happel, Kaylee Davis, Dillard, and Kelsey Sexton all collected multiple hits for Frankston Maidens Varsity. Happel ledFrankston Maidens Varsity with three hits in three at bats.
Grapeland 16, Slocum 4
Six runs batted in from Makayla McCombs helped lead Grapeland Sandiettes past Slocum 16-4 on Friday. McCombs drove in runs on a fielder's choice in the second, a single in the third, a double in the fifth, and a single in the sixth.
Grapeland got things moving in the first inning, when Kayleigh Lively grounded out, scoring one run.
Slocum knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the first inning, when an error scored one run for Slocum.
After Grapeland scored two runs in the top of the third, Slocum answered with two of their own. Grapeland scored when Anna Cutshaw doubled on a 3-0 count, scoring one run and McCombs singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Slocum then answered when Gibson doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The Sandiettes pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. In the second Lasiter induced McCombs to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored and Lively singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
The Sandiettes scored six runs in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by McCombs, Lively, and Cheyenne Lomax and a double by Kalani Barnett.
Jaycee Graham got the win for the Sandiettes. Graham lasted six innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out six and walking one.
Lasiter took the loss for Slocum. Lasiter surrendered 16 runs on 15 hits over six innings, striking out five.
The Sandiettes racked up 15 hits. Lively, Haley Boehm, McCombs, and Barnettall had multiple hits for Grapeland Sandiettes Varsity. McCombs, Boehm, and Lively each collected three hits to lead Grapeland.
Slocum saw the ball well today, racking up five hits in the game. Landis and Gibson each managed multiple hits for Slocum.
