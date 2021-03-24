Cayuga 20, Cross Roads 2
CROSS ROADS – The Cayuga Ladycats easily did away with Cross Roads 20-2 on Monday. Cayuga scored nine runs in the second inning.
The Ladycats offense in the inning came from walks by Hailey Karnes, Karnes, and Kylee Mitchell, triples by Alexis Gray and Bree Daniel, by Paige Fowler, by Gracie Conrad, and a double by Belle Mills.
Madi Mills led the Ladycats to victory on the rubber. The righty went three innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out two and walking zero.
Cayuga collected 13 hits on the day. Conrad, Daniel, Fowler, and Gray all had multiple hits for Cayuga LadyCats Varsity. Conrad went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Cayuga LadyCats Varsity in hits. Mills led Cayuga LadyCats Varsity with six stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 29 stolen bases.
Neches 14, LaPoynor 0
NECHES – In the first inning, Neches got their offense started. Zaylean drew a walk, scoring one run.
Jessi got the win for the Lady Tigers. The pitcher allowed one hit and zero runs over five innings, striking out seven.
Neches racked up seven hits in the game. Mojo and Jessi each collected two hits to lead Neches The Lady Tigers was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Kourtney made the most plays with seven.
Martin's Mill 11, Frankston 10
FRANKSTON – Despite a 6-run deficit in the fourth inning, the Frankston Maidens almost came all the way back, eventually falling 11-10 to Martins Mill on Tuesday. The Maidens scored five runs in the failed comeback on a double by Kasity Staines in the sixth, a groundout by Coralyn Happel in the sixth, a single by Brianna Looney in the seventh, a passed ball during Julianna Gould's at bat in the seventh, and a in the seventh.
Frankston put up three runs in the seventh inning. The Maidens Varsity's big inning was driven by Gould and Jacey Dillard and a single by Looney.
Gould was in the circle for Frankston. Gould lasted four innings, allowing 13 hits and 11 runs while striking out five and walking one. Staines threw three innings out of the bullpen.
Abigail Fletcher boested Frankston's only home run on the day as she went deep in the second inning.
The Maidens collected 18 hits on the day. Dillard, Looney, and Staines all had three hits to lead Frankston.
Centerville 7, Grapeland 2
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes got things moving in the first inning, when Jessi Cunningham doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs. Centerville pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning.
Centerville scored three runs in the seventh inning.
Jaycee Graham took the loss for Grapeland Sandiettes Varsity. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs while striking out six and walking zero.
Kiera Decluette went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Grapeland in hits.
