Cayuga 13, John Tyler 9
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats were able to outlast John Tyler Friday in a 13-9 win.
The game was tied at eight in the bottom of the sixth when Alexis Gray homered on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs for the Ladycats. Cayuga was boosted by Gray who went 4-for-4 at the plate.
Gray homered in the first, third and doubled in the fifth.
Her first homerun of the contest gave Cayuga an early lead on her first pitch of the bat, scoring two runs. Cayuga collected 23 hits on the day. Gray, Kylee Mitchell, Paige Fowler, Madi Mills, Alexis Chambers, Gracie Conrad, Malerie Hinshaw and Justleigh Harrison each collected multiple hits.
Aside from Gray's four hits, Mills, Fowler, Mitchell and Chambers tallied three hits. Fowler also earned three runs, while Mills and Conrad had two each.
Franklin 16, Westwood 0
FRANKLIN – The Westwood Lady Panthers fell behind early to the Franklin Lady Lions Friday as they were overpowered, 16-0.
Franklin posted 13 runs in the first inning that completely stifled the Lady Panthers. Westwood was outhit 8-0 and committed seven errors on the day.
Kerens 16, Frankston 13
FRANKSTON – An early 12-2 lead from Kerens sealed Frankston's fate Friday as they were unable to complete their comeback in a 16-13 defeat.
Kerens scored 12 runs in the first two innings as the Maidens struggled to find their offensive momentum. The Maidens eventually gave an admirable effort in the seventh inning where they notched five runs. Jacey Dillard, Kasity Staines, Kelsey Sexton and Eryn Pryor all drove in runs in the frame.
Despite the loss, Frankston did collect 18 hits in the high-scoring affair. Sexton went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Frankston in hits.
Canton 13, Grapeland 3
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes fell behind 7-1 at the top of the third inning and was unable to recover as they fell 13-3 Friday evening.
Kayleigh Lively led Grapeland with two hits in three at bats. The Sandiettes stole six bases during the game. Kiera Declutte led the way with four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.