ELKHART – The Grapeland Sandiettes extended their win streak to four following their 6-3 win over the Lady Elks Monday.
Despite allowing three runs in the third inning, Grapeland was able to keep Elkhart at bay for the rest of the evening.
In the second inning, the Sandiettes got their offense started when Jaycee Graham homered on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
Grapeland's Cadie Currie was on the rubber and kept the Lady Elks offense controlled for the second straight inning. Made McCombs doubled on a line drive at the top of the third inning to center field allowing Kiera DeCluette to score.
Cheney Boyd continued the pressure for the Sandiettes offense. Boyd singled on line drive to center field that returned McCombs back across home plate.
Grapeland carried a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the third until Elkhart's Lynsie Walding and Haleigh Hughes got things going with a pair of doubles.
Cami Pyeatt, Gracie Johnson and Walding were all able to capitalize – cutting Grapeland's lead to 4-3. Walding led Elkhart with two hits in three at bats.
Unfortunately, the Lady Elks scoring would end there. For Grapeland, Madi McCombs socked their second homer of the evening in the seventh inning. McCombs went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Sandiettes in hits.
Currie allowed six hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking zero on the mound for Grapeland.
Elkhart's Gracie Johnson led things off in the pitcher's circle. She lasted five innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out eight and walking one. Walding threw two innings in relief.
The Lady Elks will compete in the Lonestar Tournament this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.