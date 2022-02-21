CARLISLE – The Grapeland Sandiettes (5-0) swept through the Carlisle softball tournament this past weekend as they remain undefeated on the season.
The Sandiettes were more than dominant this past weekend – outscoring teams in their four games 64-4. The Sandiettes started their weekend with an 18-0 win of Carlisle and a 10-0 win over Waskom. Jaycee Graham pitched another shutout against New Summerfield as Grapeland took a 15-0 win. Grapeland opened the game with a six-run first inning.
Grapeland’s first two batters were walked at the plate before Graham was able to steal second and third. Another walk gave Grapeland their first score of the game. The first double of the game came from Kayleigh Lively on a line drive to center field.
A single from Jessi Cunningham also highlighted the first inning before the Sandiettes were eventually struck out. Singles from Graham, McCombs and Cunningham extended Grapeland’s lead to 12-0. Morgan Terry blasted a triple later in the inning that inevitably placed the run rule into effect – giving the Sandietttes the 15-0 win.
Grapeland closed out their tournament weekend with a 21-4 win over Jefferson. A third-inning explosion resulted in 14 runs scored for Grapeland.
The Sandiettes led 7-1 entering the third inning. McCombs and Lively both had doubles in the prior inning that allowed them to build their six-run advantage. Jefferson was held without a run in the second inning that further ignited Grapeland’s momentum down the stretch.
Four singles and three doubles highlighted the third inning. Lively had a team high four RBI with Haley Boehm, Terry and Ella Post batting in two runs. Lively was also three-of-three at the plate.
Sandiettes return to action tonight as they host the Trinity Lady Tigers.
