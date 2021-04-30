MADISONVILLE – The Grapeland Sandiettes clinched the bi-district championship Thursday following their 16-6 win against the Normangee Lady Panthers.
The Sandiettes built a 7-0 lead against Normangee in the first three innings of the ball game. After superb defense at the top of the first inning, Grapeland has an opportunity to take the momentum. Kiera Decluette lined out to shortstop, but an error and a single from Kayleigh Lively put two runners on base for Grapeland
Jaycee Graham doubled on her first at bat of the inning that brought two runners home. Decluette didn't let her first inning stay with her as she cracked a home run in the bottom of the third inning to give Grapeland a 3-0 lead.
The Sandiettes continued to apply pressure as a single from Jessi Cunningham and a double by Kalani Barnett extended their lead to 7-0 heading into the fourth inning.
Normangee showed resiliency in the fourth inning as they compiled six runs to severely cut Grapeland's lead. Normangee's big inning was driven by an error on a ball put in play by Embry, Harris, Noack, and Corgey, by Kizer, and a double by Jo. Embry.
However, Grapeland wasn't rattled and returned the favor with five runs in the bottom of the inning. A double from Cunningham and Cheyenne Lomax and singles from Barnett andHaley Boehm countered Normangee's run.
Bats blistered for Grapeland on the night as they collected 14 hits and Normangee tallied three in the high-scoring game.
Jaycee Graham was credited with the victory for the Sandiettes. Graham allowed three hits and six runs over six innings, striking out four and walking zero.
Decluette led Grapeland with three hits in four at bats. The Sandiettes will play the winner of Thorndale and Harper in the area round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.