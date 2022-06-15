Slocum Lady Mustang Marlee Lasister was honored with Defensive MVP for District 25-2A. Grapeland Sandiette Morgan Terry also headlined the district superlatives as she was named Co-Newcomer of the Year with Centerville’s Sammi Free.
Lasiter wrapped her senior season with the Lady Mustangs as she helped them secure their first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season.
Lasiter finished with eight hits during district, which included six singles and two doubles. She was also the leading for Slocum with 52 strikeouts. In the field, she posted 11 putouts and nine assists.
Rayli Teems and Lexi Bennett were both first-team All-District selections for Slocum. Teems led Slocum in hits with 18. She posted 12 singles and six doubles, along with two RBIs. Bennett was third on the team with 14 hits – eight singles, four doubles and two triples with three RBIs.
Jaycee Graham was the lone first-team representative for the Sandiettes. Kayleigh Lively and Jessi Cunnigham received second-team honors for Grapeland.
Emma Gibson, Maci Bedre and Haley Landes landed on second team All-District for Slocum, while Natalie Patterson earned honorable mention.
Kolbie Bush, Jaycee Bridges, Taylor Williams, Gibson, Caden Taylor, Gabby Warrington, Landes, Teems and Lasister were all Academic All-Distritct.
