PALESITNE – The Elkhart Lady Elks blasted three home runs Tuesday to secure a 14-3 district win over the Westwood Lady Panthers and extend their win streak to six games.
The Lady Elks were already up a game in the season series after beating Westwood 12-2 earlier this season. Tuesday proved to end in similar fashion with a pair of home runs from Lynsie Walding and a home run from Londyn Holland and one from Haleigh Hughes.
Westwood maintained a 2-0 lead through the first two innings until the Lady Elks put up five runs in the third inning. Elkhart finally got on the board from a RBI single by Emily Lively.
With two runners on base, Walding stepped to the plate and punished the Westwood pitch deep past center field for their first home run of the day – scoring three runs.
Holland kept the hitting spree alive as she was the next to homer – extending Elkhart’s lead to 5-2. The next couple innings were quiet on both sides until Elkhart put up another two runs in the sixth on a triple from Walding and a RBI single from Hughes.
The fireworks began once again in the seventh inning thanks to a seven-run inning for Elkhart. The inning was highlighted by Walding’s second homer of the game. Elkhart also scored from an error on a ball put in play by Cami Pyeatt and a single from Maci Gonzalez.
Walding was clutch at the plate as she drove in seven runs on three hits to lead the Lady Elks. She was also on the rubber for Elkhart with one strikeout.
Elkhart finished with 12 hits on the day. Hughes also had three hits in her four at bats with two runs batted in.
Ally Nichols was in the pitcher’s circle for Westwood with four strikeouts. Lillie Mack led the Lady Panthers with two hits. She also drove in two of their three runs.
