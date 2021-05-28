Abigail Fletcher, Kasity Staines and Kaylee Davis highlighted the District 20-2A superlatives for the Frankston Maidens.
Fletcher was named Defensive MVP, Staines was named Pitcher of the Year and Davis earned Utility Player of the Year.
Fletcher had a perfect fielder's percentage of 1.000 with a recorded 30 putouts. Fletcher was also seventh in hits (26). She recorded 21 singles, three doubles, one triple and one home run with 18 RBIs.
Fletcher batted a .464 average and a .607 slugging percentage.
Staines was on the mound for the Maidens as she was voted the best pitcher in the district. She had 32 strikeouts and an earned run average of 6.55.
Staines also led the Maidens in hits with 39. She had 31 singles, five doubles and three triples with 23 RBIs.
Her batting average of .600 was the highest on her team.
Davis was sixth on the team in hits with 31. She finished the season with 18 singles, seven doubles, five triples and one home run to go with her 25 RBIs.
Brianna Looney was the lone representative for the Maidens on All-District first team. Looney was third on the team in hits (36) with 23 singles, 10 doubles and three triples. Her 37 runs scored was second highest on the team behind Davis (38).
Her 33 putouts ranked fourth on the team.
Frankston's Eryn Pryor, Jacey Dillard, Coralyn Happel and Julianna Gould all earned second team nods.
Kaitlyn Matthews was a honorable mention.
Staines, Pryor, Abbie Ramsey, Matthews and Davis were also Academic All-District.
Cayuga Ladycat Madi Mills earned Freshman Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Her 21 hits ranked fifth on the team. She racked up 14 singles, five doubles and two triples. Her .382 batting average was also fifth best for the Ladycats. On the mound, she finished with 28 strikeouts.
Ladycats Alexis Gray, Gracie Conrad and Hailey Karnes were All-District first team.
Conrad led Cayuga in hits with 36 on the season. She batted 22 singles, 11 doubles and three triples. Gray was behind her with 34 total hits with 17 singles, six doubles, seven triples and a team-high four home runs.
Both Gray and Conrad led the team in batting average. Conrad also led her team with 78 putouts
Karnes was third on the list with a .449 batting average. Her 22 hits was fourth best on the team.
Paige Fowler, Kylee Mitchell and Alexis Chambers were listed on the second team.
Belle Mills, Malerie Hinshaw and Bree Daniel were honorable mentions.
Conrad, Hinshaw, Chambers, Karnes, Daniel, Mitchell, Rowan McDaniel and Mills were Academic All-District.
