Frankston 22, LaPoynor 9
Kasity Staines got busy on the basepaths on Tuesday, knocking four hits in Frankston Maidens Varsity's 22-9 victory over LaPoynor. Staines singled in the second, singled in the third, singled in the fourth, and doubled in the fourth.
The Maidens earned the victory despite allowing LaPoynor to score eight runs in the fourth inning. Feagan, Howard, Lakota, Williams, and Hernadez all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
The Maidens got things moving in the first inning. An error scored one run for Frankston Maidens Varsity.
Frankston notched 13 runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was thanks to walks by Julianna Gould, Abigail Fletcher, and Kaylee Davis, doubles by Kelsey Sexton, Jacey Dillard, and Staines, by Davis and Brianna Looney, a single by Staines, and a groundout bySexton.
Staines led things off in the pitcher's circle for Frankston. The righthander lasted five innings, allowing 12 hits and nine runs while striking out three and walking one.
The Maidens racked up 13 hits. Staines, Looney, Dillard, and Fletcher each had multiple hits for Frankston. Staines led Frankston with four hits in four at bats. Frankston tore up the base paths, as five players stole at least two bases. Davis led the way with three.
Neches 7, Cayuga 2
The Cayuga LadyCats fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 7-2 loss to Neches on Tuesday. Neches scored on a triple by Gracie Carson in the first inning, a error during Kourtney Mannix's at bat in the first inning, a single by Mallory Main in the first inning, a groundout byKarlee White in the first inning, and a double by Carson in the second inning.
Neches got things moving in the first inning, when Carson tripled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
Jessi Sumpter was on the rubber for Neches. The pitcher allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking one.
Madi Mills toed the rubber for Cayuga LadyCats. The pitcher allowed 12 hits and seven runs over seven innings, striking out five.
Cayuga LadyCats saw the ball well today, racking up five hits in the game. Hailey Karnes and Gracie Conrad all collected multiple hits for Cayuga LadyCats. Conrad and Karnes each managed two hits to lead the LadyCats.
Neches totaled 12 hits in the game. Carson, Sumpter, Mannix, and Main all managed multiple hits for Neches. Carson went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead Neches in hits. Neches didn't commit a single error in the field. Mannix had the most chances in the field with 12.
