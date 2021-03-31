Teague 12, Westwood 2
The Westwood Lady Panthers struggled to get their offense going on Tuesday, getting easily dispatched by Teague, 12-2.
Allison Nichols started the game for Westwood. The pitcher surrendered 12 runs on 11 hits over six innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Westwood collected four hits. Jaci Weston and Nichols all managed multiple hits for Westwood Panthers Varsity. Nichols and Weston each collected two hits to leadWestwood Panthers Varsity.
Fairfield 10, Elkhart 6
The base paths were crowded today for both offenses in a high-scoring game where Fairfield came out on top against the Elkhart Lady Elks, 10-6.
The Lady Elks got things started in the first inning when Emily Lively hit a solo homer.
Elkhart notched three runs in the seventh inning. Haleigh Hughes and Laynee Holland all drove in runs in the frame.
Lively led things off in the circle for Elkhart. Lively went three innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out one. Lynsie Walding threw three innings out of the bullpen.
The Lady Elks racked up ten hits in the game. Holland, Lively, Pyeatt, and Hughes each managed two hits to lead Elkhart Varsity Lady Elks.
Martin's Mill 16, Cayuga 2
The Cayuga LadyCats fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 16-2 loss to Martins Mill on Tuesday.
Alexis Chambers led things off on the rubber for Cayuga LadyCats Varsity. The pitcher surrendered 16 runs on 17 hits over three innings, striking out one and walking one.
Alexis Gray went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Cayuga LadyCats in hits.
Area Scores:
- Jasper 14, Palestine 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.