Fairfield 13, Westwood 4
The Westwood Lady Panthers fell behind early in the first inning and was unable to recover in their 13-4 Tuesday loss to Fairfield. Jacie Weston and Allison Nichols each had two hits on the day to lead the Lady Panthers.
Nichols also drove home two runs.
Teague 6, Elkhart 3
The Lady Elks fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 6-3 loss to Teague on Tuesday.
Lynsie Walding was in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Elks. The pitcher went one and one-third innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out one. Emily Lively threw four and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The Lady Elks tallied one home run on the day. Walding put one out in the sixth inning.
Jaci Jordan went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Elkhart in hits.
Frankston 13, Cayuga 3
A ten-run fourth inning led the Frankston Maidens to a 13-3 victory on Tuesday. Kelsey Sexton, Kasity Staines, Coralyn Happel, Julianna Gould, Abigail Fletcher, and Brianna Looneyeach had RBIs in the big inning.
Frankston put up ten runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was driven by singles by Staines, Happel, Gould, and Fletcher and doubles by Sexton,Looney, and Kaylee Davis.
Staines was on the rubber for Frankston. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing nine hits and three runs while striking out one and walking zero.
Chambers led things off in the pitcher's circle for Cayuga. The hurler allowed 19 hits and 13 runs over three and two-thirds innings. Mills threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Frankston tallied one home run on the day. Sexton went yard in the third inning.
The Maidens totaled 19 hits in the game. Davis, Happel, Jacey Dillard, Eryn Pryor, Looney, Sexton, and Fletcher all collected multiple hits for Frankston Maidens Varsity.Dillard, Happel, and Davis each managed three hits to lead Frankston Maidens Varsity.
Gray went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Cayuga in hits. Cayuga didn't commit a single error in the field. Karnes had the most chances in the field with six.
Centerville 13, Grapeland 3
The Grapeland Sandiettes watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 13-3 loss to Centerville on Tuesday.
Jaycee Graham took the loss for Grapeland. The righthander surrendered 13 runs on 11 hits over four and a third innings, striking out three.
The Sandiettes racked up eight hits in the game. Haley Boehm and Kiera Decluette each had multiple hits. Decluette and Boehm all had two hits to lead Grapeland.
Neches 3, Brook Hill 2
The Neches Lady Tigers defeated Brook Hill 3-2. Jessi Sumpter allowed just three hits to Brook Hill.
The pitcher allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking one.
Sumpter went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Neches in hits.
