Westwood 6, Buffalo 3
The Westwood Lady Panthers took home a 6-3 victory over Buffalo on Friday.
Westwood tallied three runs in the fifth inning. The offensive firepower by the Lady Panthers was led by Graci Weston and Harley Autry, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Allison Nichols toed the rubber for Westwood. Nichols went seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out 13.
The Lady Panthers Varsity totaled ten hits in the game. Weston and Autry each managed multiple hits Weston led Westwoodwith three hits in four at bats.
Frankston 21, LaPoynor 5
A 15-run third inning was more than enough to ease the Frankston Maidens past LaPoynor Friday, 21-5.
Kaylee Davis and Julianna Gould led the Maidens in in hits. Both had four hits in four at bats. Coralyn Happel, Jacey Dillard and Kelsey Sexton followed them with three hits a piece. Brianna Looney and Abigail Fletcher each had two.
Davis also had a game-high four RBIs. Secton, Kasity Staines and Happel had three RBIs, while Jacey Dillard, Gould and Fletcher had two.
Frankston outhit LaPoynor 26-5 over three innings.
Grapeland 10, Latexo 6
The Grapeland Sandiettes Varsity bested Latexo, 10-6, behind a pair of four-run innings.
The Sandiettes put up four runs in the first and fourth innings. The rally was led by a walk by Kiera Decluette, a single by Jaycee Graham, and by Kayleigh Lively in the fourth.
Graham took the win for Grapeland. Graham lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out six.
Grapeland puthit Latexo 11-7 in the game. Lively, Anna Cutshaw, Graham, and Makayla McCombs all collected multiple hits for Grapeland. McCombs,Graham, Cutshaw, and Lively all had two hits to lead Grapeland Sandiettes Varsity.
