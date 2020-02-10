Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.