The Westwood Lady Panthers left their Saturday slate grabbing one of their three contest. Westwood downed Canton, 7-1, in their second of a three-game day.
The Lady Panthers first contest of the weekend came against Carthage. They were blanked, 4-0, as an early lead for Carthage was enough to seal their fate.
The Lady Panthers lost despite out-hitting Carthage five to four on the day. Carthage got their offense started early in the first inning on a sac fly that earned them one run.
Westwood's lone bright spot came from Gracie Weston who hit a single during the first inning. Taylor Herrington toed the rubber for the Lady Panthers as she lasted three and a third innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out four.
Kaitlyn Sumrow led the Lady Panthers with two hits in two at bats.
Westwood bounced back in their next game against Canton with a four-run first inning. Westwood's Alley opened up scoring when she singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run. Lexie Ballard beamed a home run in the first inning.
The Lady Panthers recovered from their Carthage outing and racked up eight hits in the game. Ballard and Weston all collected multiple hits. They each managed two hits to lead the Lady Panthers. They didn't commit a single error in the field.
The Lady Panthers stole seven bases during the game – Weston led with three in route to their 7-1 win.
Lastly, Rains downed the Lady Panthers 9-1. Ally scored the lone run for the Lady Panthers.
