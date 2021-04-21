Westwood 12, Crockett 4
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers won their district finale against the Crockett Lady Dawgs Tuesday, 12-4.
A 10-run fifth inning was highlighted by a home run grand slam zinger from the Jaci Weston on a 1-0 count. The homer gave the Lady Panthers a 9-4 lead as Brandi Douglas, Syd Collier, Scarlet Bellfield and Westwon all crossed home plate to secure the five-run lead.
Allison Nichols, Collier and Douglas all singled in the inning. Gracie Weston also doubled on a fly ball to center field to give the Lady Panthers their 10th and 11th run of the game.
Nichols led the Lady Panthers with three hits in four at bats. Jaysa Coney, Graci Weston and Syd Collier each had two hts a piece.
Frankston 17, Cayuga 3
CAYUGA – Five hits from Brianna Looney paved the way to victory for the Frankston Maidens over Cayuga 17-3 on Saturday. Looney doubled in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the third, singled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
The Maidens earned the victory despite allowing Cayuga to score three runs in the third inning. Cayuga scored its runs on a home run by Gray.
Frankston opened up scoring in the first inning, when an error scored one run for Frankston Maidens Varsity. They notched seven runs in the fourth inning. Abigail Fletcher, Looney,Kelsey Sexton, Kasity Staines, and Jacey Dillard each drove in runs during the inning.
Dillard led things off in the pitcher's circle for Frankston.Dillard went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out ten and walking one.
Chambers was on the rubber for Cayuga. The bulldog surrendered 15 runs on 15 hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three. Conrad threw one and one-third innings out of the bullpen.
The Maidens tallied one home run on the day. Kaylee Davis went yard in the second inning.
Frankston racked up 18 hits in the game. Looney,Fletcher, Dillard, and Davis each racked up multiple hits. Looney led Frankston with five hits in five at bats.
Mills went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Cayuga in hits.
Grapeland 7, Slocum 6
GRAPELAND – A walk-off single led the Grapeland Sandiettes past Slocum 7-6 on Monday. The game was tied at six with Grapeland Sandiettes Varsity batting in the bottom of the seventh whenCheyenne Lomax singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Both offenses were strong at the plate as Grapeland Sandiettes Varsity collected seven hits and Slocum six in the high-scoring affair.
The Sandiettes scored six runs in the fourth inning. Grapeland's big inning was driven by singles by Haley Boehm, Anna Cutshaw, and Jaycee Graham, a walk by Kiera Decluette, and a fielder's choice by Makayla McCombs.
Graham was credited with the victory for Grapeland.The righty went seven innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out ten.
Lasiter took the loss for Slocum. The pitcher went six innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and striking out three.
The Sandiettes tallied seven hits on the day. McCombs and Boehm all had multiple hits for Grapeland Sandiettes Varsity. Boehm and McCombs each collected two hits to lead.
Slocum saw the ball well today, racking up six hits in the game. Landis and McNeill each collected multiple hits for Slocum.
Neches 14, Kerens 3
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers easily dispatched Kerens 14-3 on Tuesday.
Neches Lady Tigers Varsity fired up the offense in the first inning, when Gracie Carson singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Tigers tallied six runs in the second inning. Mallory Main, Lexi Rogers, and Mojo Munsinger all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Jessi Sumpter got the win for Neches Lady Tigers Varsity. Sumpter allowed six hits and three runs over five innings, striking out two and walking zero.
Ella Engel took the loss for Kerens. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing 13 hits and 14 runs while striking out one.
The Lady Tigers racked up 13 hits in the game. Sumpter, Carson, Zaylean Gonzalez, and Kourtney Mannix all collected multiple hits for Neches. Mannix, Gonzalez, Carson, and Sumpter each collected two hits to lead.
