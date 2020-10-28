WACO – The Palestine Wildcats scored a 10-9 win over the Robinson Rockets on Tuesday in a Class 4A bi-district team tennis playoff match in Waco, Texas.
Palestine, who clinched second place in District 17-4A, advances to Lago Vista in the area round.
Lago Vista finished fourth in District 19-4A before taking down the District 20-4A winner Caldwell, 10-9, in the bi-district round.
Melissa Firmin is the head coach of the Wildcats. Palestine team members include: Gage Concilio, Grant Shiller, Dominick Gonzalez, Kaden Cooper, Justin McGuire, Sheen Kirkpatrick, Angel Cruz,Monique Ybarra, Esther Egbe, Monze Castillo, Katelyn Tatum, Ella Thomas, Gabby Knox and Juliana Cueva.
