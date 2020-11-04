GROESBECK – The Palestine Wildcats team tennis playoff run came to an end Tuesday in a 10-5 loss against Little River Academy.
Little River Academy finished as district champions of District 19-4A before taking down fourth place Austin Johnson in bi-district and Groesbeck in the area round.
Palestine finishes their playoff run following their second place finish in district, a 10-9 bi-district championship and a 10-3 area championship.
Melissa Firmin is the head coach of the Wildcats. Palestine team members include: Gage Concilio, Grant Shiller, Dominick Gonzalez, Kaden Cooper, Justin McGuire, Sheen Kirkpatrick, Angel Cruz,Monique Ybarra, Esther Egbe, Monze Castillo, Katelyn Tatum, Ella Thomas, Gabby Knox and Juliana Cueva.
