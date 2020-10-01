CENTER – The Palestine Wildcats team tennis competed against Center Tuesday night for the district title.
Palestine ended their district schedule in second place – going 3-0 leading into their championship match against Center.
Palestine turns their focus towards the playoffs. They will compete in a warm up match Tuesday, at home, against the Athens Hornets.
Their next warm up match will be Thursday, Oct. 15, against All Saints in Tyler. Palestine begins their playoff run Oct. 30-31 to compete for the bi-district title. Opponents are still being set as district certification is not until Oct. 24.
