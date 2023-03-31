Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 95 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS ANDERSON FALLS FREESTONE HENDERSON LEON LIMESTONE ROBERTSON IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS DELTA HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR NAVARRO RAINS VAN ZANDT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, BUFFALO, CALVERT, CANTON, CENTERVILLE, COMMERCE, COOPER, CORSICANA, EAST TAWAKONI, EDGEWOOD, EMORY, FAIRFIELD, FORNEY, FRANKLIN, GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HEARNE, JEWETT, KAUFMAN, MARLIN, MEXIA, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, PARIS, POINT, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEAGUE, TERRELL, VAN, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM.