FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians tennis team are sending six kids to the Regional Tournament after their performance at their district meet Thursday.
Ja’shalyn Hatton and Kason Newport got second in mixed doubles. Kaylah Redic earned second in girls singles. Christian Serrato got second in boys singles. Bandy Bizzell and Lynsie Bizzell finished second in girls doubles.
Other participants that competed well were Morgan Redic in singles and Jhayro Armas in singles, along with Madison Burris and Carly Morgan in girls doubles.
Frankston’s qualifiers will travel to College Station April 12 for their tournament at Texas A&M Consolidated. Boys singles will start things off at 8 a.m., followed by girls singles, girls doubles and mixed doubles before the second round begins at 2:15 p.m.
Finals will be the next day, April 13, which will begin at 8 a.m.
