PFLUGERVILLE – Neches's Kale Braaton, who competed in boys singles, along with girls doubles tandem Emily and Raegan Hill each brought home third-place medals at the 1A-Region IV tennis tournament in Pflugerville Tuesday.
Braaton defeated Prairie Lea (6-3, 6-2) in the first round, Bynum in the quarter finals (6-1, 6-3) before losing to Utopia in the semi-finals (6-1, 6-0). Braaton bounced back in the third place brackett with a win over Runge (6-1, 6-4).
Lady Tiger pair Emily Hill and Raegan Hill defeated Cranfills Gap (6-0, 6-1) in the first round before dismissing Fayetteville in the quarterfinals (6-0, 6-0). The Lady Tigers fell in the semifinals to Nueces Canyon (6-2, 6-2).
Emily and Raegan were tasked with a playback match against Knippa where they fell into a third place game against Austwell.
They walked away victorious and with a third-place medal on the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.