HALLSVILLE – The Palestine High School tennis team embarks on the spring season today at the Hallsville Tournament.

Matches will begin promptly at 8 a.m.

The spring season is all about personal satisfaction — rather than the fall's team concept where you accumulate points for your school. The University Interscholastic League allows eight regular-season tournaments before playoffs begin.

Another perk for Texas scholastic tennis is a very early start, with events allowed during the final few days of January.

SCHEDULE 

HIGH SCHOOLS

Tennis

2019 Palestine Wildcats/LadyCats

Varsity Only

January

25, at Hallsville

February

7, Robinson, Waco; 14, Tim King Memorial; 21, at Kaufman; 28, at Madisonville.

March

12, at Athens; 27, at Hudson; 30-31, District 19-4A, at Madisonville

April

27-30, Region III Meet, at Bryan High School courts

May

21-22, University Interscholastic League state tournament, at Texas A&M University, College Station

Tags

Recommended for you