HALLSVILLE – The Palestine High School tennis team embarks on the spring season today at the Hallsville Tournament.
Matches will begin promptly at 8 a.m.
The spring season is all about personal satisfaction — rather than the fall's team concept where you accumulate points for your school. The University Interscholastic League allows eight regular-season tournaments before playoffs begin.
Another perk for Texas scholastic tennis is a very early start, with events allowed during the final few days of January.
SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOLS
Tennis
2019 Palestine Wildcats/LadyCats
Varsity Only
January
25, at Hallsville
February
7, Robinson, Waco; 14, Tim King Memorial; 21, at Kaufman; 28, at Madisonville.
March
12, at Athens; 27, at Hudson; 30-31, District 19-4A, at Madisonville
April
27-30, Region III Meet, at Bryan High School courts
May
21-22, University Interscholastic League state tournament, at Texas A&M University, College Station
