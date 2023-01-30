JACKSONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats varsity tennis team kicked off their season Friday in Jacksonville, brining home three gold medals in boys doubles, girls singles and mixed doubles.
Carson Freeman and David Stasel were the overall winners in boys doubles. Gina Habeck bested the field in girls singles, while Isaiah Martinez and Sheilah Damas took gold in mixed doubles.
Palestine returns to the court Friday in Madisonville.
From head coach Stevie Ybarra:
Here is the list of teams that I have put together for our 2023 fall season. All 10 teams will compete at district on March 28th for a chance to move on to the Regional Tournament.
Boys A Singles: David Knox
Boys B Singles: Uriel Castillo
Boys A Doubles: Edwin Castillo/Braulio Sandoval
Boys B Doubles: Carson Freeman/ David Stasel
Girls A SIngles: Gina Habeck
Girls B Singles: Ashleigh Huynh
Girls A Doubles: Emmy Hughes/ Esmerelda Santillan
Girls B Doubles: Alex Moran/ Kyleigh Butler
Mixed A Doubles: Nathan Shaw/Monze Castillo
Mixed B Doubles: Isaiah Martinez/Sheilah Damas
