PALESTINE – The Palestine tennis team clinched third place in district Tuesday evening after beating the Rusk Eagles, 10-6, in their district finale.
Palestine improved to 2-2 in district following their win over Rusk, which locks them in third place overall. After all seven doubles matches were completed, Palestine went into singles leading 5-2 and were able to solidify the win thanks to big wins from Monze Castillo, Juliana Cueva, Emmy Hughes, Ashleigh Huynh and Sheilah Damas.
Castillo won her match 8-4. Cueva and Hughes secured donuts in their games. Huynh won 8-2 and Damas won 8-3.
Palestine now prepares for the playoffs where they’ll face off against China Springs in the bi-district round 4 p.m. Monday in Groesbeck.
