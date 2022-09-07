PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats opened district with a 10-1 loss against the Hudson Hornets Tuesday afternoon.
Juliana Cueva won her match against Reagan Rhiddlehoover, 8-5, to secure a win in girls singles. Nathan Shaw and David Knox fell 8-3 in boys doubles. Edwin Castillo and Braulio Sandavol lost 8-1, while Davis Stasel and Carson Freeman were defeated 8-4.
In girls doubles, Monzerratt Castillo and Juliana Cueva lost 9-8. Emmy Hughes and Ashleigh Huynh were beaten 8-5. Kyleigh Butler and Alex Maradiaga lost 8-6.
Palestine returns to the tennis court Tuesday where they’ll host Lufkin Pineywoods for their second district contest of the year.
