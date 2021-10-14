MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats were defeated 10-1 against the Groesbeck Goats Tuesday in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Wildcats finished with a district record of 2-2 with winsover Pineywoods and Rusk. Groesbeck was the runner up in District 18-4A and move on to play the District 19-4A winner Little River Academy.
Palestine tennis team members were Kaden Cooper, Carter Barnett, David Knox, Carson Freeman, Braulio Sandoval, Uriel Castillo, Esther Egbe, Ella Thomas, Abby Armstrong, Isabel Barnett, Esemralda Santillian, Juliana Cueva, Nathan Shaw, Monze Castillo and Natalee Middleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.