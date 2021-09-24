HUDSON – The Palestine Wildcats tennis team fell in its district finale, 11-3, to the Hudson Hornets Tuesday.
Hudson arrived at their 11 set mark by dominating the boys side of Tuesday's bracket. They won a combined seven matches between boys singles and doubles.
Ladycats Ella Thomas (6-4, 6-4) and Isabel Barnett (6-0, 6-0) both secured wins for Palestine in girls singles. Hudson also swept the three girls doubles matches. Shaw and Julianna Cueva cliched Palestine's final win of the day in mixed doubles.
Palestine prepares for their next two non-district matches with the first coming Friday against Madisonville and Oc. 5 against Center.
