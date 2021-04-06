WHITEHOUSE – The Palestine Wildcats tennis team traveled to the Whitehouse Invitational Tournament Monday where they placed first overall as a team.
Palestine earned four first place medals at the competition with mixed doubles tandem Dominick Gonzales and Monze Castillo claiming the top spot in their competition, Gage Concilio place first in boys singles, Monique Ybarra placing first in girls singles and Nathan Shaw and Justin McGuire grabbing first in consolation.
Grant Shiller placed second in boys singles with Katelyn Tatum and Ella Thomas securing third in girls doubles.
Palestine will open district April 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.